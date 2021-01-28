Craigzlist Punks Tickle Your Tootsies

Atlanta area punk band Craigzlist Punks (the band actually formed via Craigslist) have released their second full-length, Toe Tally Fun, featuring 14 tracks of in-your-face, not-so-serious punk rock in the vein of such bands as Guttermouth and NOFX.

Recorded, mixed, and mastered by Greg Hendler at Atlanta’s GMH Audio, and produced by Craigzlist drummer Rolando Flores, Toe Tally Fun (available on all major streaming platforms) has all the neo-punk-rock trappings you’d expect: fast, distorted guitar, frantic drums by Flores, simple down-stroke bass by Taylor Clark (who has since been replaced by live bassist Josh Weldon), and snarly, nasally vocals by Daniel Moribaldi (formerly of Atlanta local band 7/10 Split). The opener, “Over the Top,” gets things started off in an energetic trajectory and actually references the ultra-cheesy 1987 Sylvester Stallone movie of the same name. “Vasectomized,” about proudly having a vasectomy, is the shortest track on the album at a little over one minute, showcasing the band at their best: straight-up punk rock, no filler. The slightly slowed-down number “Cat Club Crawl” sounds like the lovechild of The Queers and Motörhead.

Elsewhere, the apparent foot fetishism of the album title returns for the song “20 on 1,” featuring the ultra-cringey but funny lyrics “two girls, four feet, one cock.” “Upper Crust,” the best track on the record, is pure pop-punk gold, bringing to mind slowed down Screeching Weasel with perfectly mixed background keys. The record ends on a high note with a rollicking cover of Elton John’s classic “Saturday Night’s Alright (for Fighting).”

The album can’t be praised completely. Some songs (“Tiki Punk” comes to mind) feel too long and drawn out for this genre of music. Also, many of the lyrics are a little cheesy, but the band’s earnestness and passion make up for this shortcoming. You can tell they’re having the time of their lives making this music and that makes for a very fun band and album.