Darling_Machine

Darling Machine Crank Out One Beautiful EP

Darling Machine have wasted no time in following up their self-titled album from the waning summer days of 2018, issuing the four-song EP Beautiful late last year.

The title track and “Holy Insensitives” successfully rock darkly and dramatically, in a sturdier fashion than anything on the album. Sounding like Dave Vanian joined Marilyn Manson, “Pretty on the Inside” is not a glammed-up Swimming Pool Q’s cover, but they do tackle Bowie’s “Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps)” with a raging intensity that sounds like what Tin Machine might’ve done with it on a good night.

It’s short but sweet, but this band’s a bit overbearing, so they’re best appreciated in truncated doses.

