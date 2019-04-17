Starbenders: Big in Japan

Starbenders seem more like a modeling agency than a band, but their polished alt-rock and candy-pop songs have found a fanbase in Japan, so much so that the Atlanta quartet’s recent videos are geared specifically for the Japanese market, and they’re undertaking their second headlining tour of the country beginning April 25.

So it shouldn’t be surprising that their forthcoming EP is titled Japanese Rooms. Out April 19 (at least online, though their previous EP, Julian, came out on vinyl and CD in – you guessed it – Japan), the EP is preceded by a seductive single/video titled “Never Lie 2 Me,” written by Starbenders singer Kimi Shelter and New Jersey musician Tom Kafafian, guitarist on Lady Gaga’s first album and tour back in 2009. He probably got involved through Starbenders producer Nico Constantine, who also played with Gaga during that period. Atlantan Constantine is also likely how Starbenders got hooked up as Alice in Chains’ tour openers last year, as he used to play with current Chains singer William DuVall in Madfly and Comes With the Fall back in the late ’90s/early ’00s.

In other developments, Kimi and Starbenders drummer Emily Moon are going to appear, alongside members of Black Veil Brides and Asking Alexandria, in six episodes of the forthcoming TV series spin-off of the 2017 supernatural/rock ‘n’ roll movie American Satan, titled Paradise City. As far as I can tell, it’s still looking for a network.