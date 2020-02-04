Coins_For_Love

TV One Scraping Together Coins for Love

Cameras are now rolling in Atlanta on a sequel to TV One’s 2018 holiday movie Coins for Christmas, only this one doesn’t revolve around Christmastime. Essence Atkins (OWN’s recently cancelled Will Packer drama series Ambitions), Stephen Bishop (Bravo’s Imposters), Terrence “T.C.” Carson (Bounce TV’s Last Call), Karon Riley (Ambitions) and comedian Lil’ JJ (Men of a Certain Age) are returning for Coins for Love, joined by Kendrick Cross (Ambitions), in a lightweight tale of two financially struggling friends who find their working relationship growing into a romantic one, just in time for their exes to come back into the picture. Jamal Hill is directing again, while Atlanta-based Swirl Films is on the production end.

