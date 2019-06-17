Faye Webster, Fish Out of Water

Faye Webster is all lovestruck and lonesome on her new album, Atlanta Millionaires Club, released in late May by Secretly Canadian.

The 21-year-old Atlantan’s meek voice is as fetching as ever on these ten personal diary entries, most of which seem to be detailing various stages in a long-distance relationship. Lyrically, she possesses a subtly jarring sad-girl bluntness not unlike that of Lisa Germano or even Aimee Mann, couched in a pleasing bed of drowsy twang and blissful E-Z listening. Her Awful Records mentor, the Atlanta rapper Father, mumbles some shit on “Flowers,” the only track that sounds out of place.

After spending late May touring the UK, Webster will embark on an East Coast tour in mid-June, culminating with a hometown date at The EARL on Saturday, June 29. With any luck, she’ll find time for some fishing, too.