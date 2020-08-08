Live Cuts Appended to Collective Soul Reissue

Collective Soul’s 1995 self-titled second album was their biggest smash, going triple-platinum and containing the hit singles “December” (Billboard Hot 100 #20, Mainstream Rock #1) and “The World I Know” (Hot 100 #19, Mainstream Rock #1). To commemorate the 25th anniversary of its release, Craft Recordings is issuing it on vinyl for the first time, as well as CD and digital versions that tack on six bonus tracks, all out Aug. 7.

The extra songs consist of “That’s All Right,” a studio recording that was included on Japanese pressings of the original CD, along with live versions of “December” (two different versions), “Where the River Flows,” “When the Water Falls” and “Bleed.” There are also new liner notes by music writer Jeff Slate (not to be confused with the Atlanta photographer of the same name) and commentary from frontman Ed Roland, who apparently has reverted back to being Ed after a brief stint as E. That didn’t last long.

On the same day, a vinyl edition of the Atlanta band’s debut album, Hints, Allegations and Things Left Unsaid, will also be released by Craft Recordings. No bonus tracks with that one.