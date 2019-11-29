Michelle_Malone_Xmas

Michelle Malone Serves Another Round of Hot Toddies

In case you’re still unaware, Michelle Malone is a huge dork for Christmas. She already had a live Christmas album to her credit prior to releasing last year’s Toddie Time Christmas EP. Now, after a successful Kickstarter campaign, Malone and her Hot Toddies combo (Doug Kees on electric guitar, Tommy Dean on upright bass) are releasing a second EP of Christmas covers, Toddie Time II Can one ever have too many hot toddies? Clearly Michelle thinks not. ’Twould not surprise me a bit if she records another one of these next year.

Recently back from a 20-day tour of the UK, Netherlands and Switzerland with Sarah Peacock, Michelle is pulling her Hot Toddies down from the attic for a round of regional Christmas shows, including Nov. 30 at Dahlonega’s Crimson Moon Café, Dec. 3 at Newnan’s Redneck Gourmet, Dec. 7 at Hoschton’s Tavern 53, Dec. 11 at Alpharetta’s Velvet Note, Dec. 13 at Marietta’s Hunt House, and Dec. 19 at the Vista Room in Decatur.

