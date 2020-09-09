More Allman Brothers From the Vaults Coming Oct. 16

When you’re one of those bands that not only allows but encourages its audience to tape all its shows, it’s inevitable that there’ll be a plethora of live albums of your shows, especially after you’re no longer around. That’s certainly the case with The Allman Brothers Band, who’ll have two new concert recordings excavated from the archives for official release next month.

Out Oct. 16, The Final Note is a seven-song document of guitarist Duane Allman’s final performance with the group: Oct. 17, 1971 at Painters Mill Music Fair in Ownings Mills, Maryland. Duane (pictured here doin’ a little fishin’) died in a motorcycle accident only 12 days later. The recording was made by an 18-year-old guy on a hand-held cassette machine in the middle of the audience, and subsequently stashed away for decades, so while it’s been cleaned up as much as possible, don’t expect the sound quality to be anywhere near the level of a professionally recorded concert. Included as part of the package are never-before-published photos of the show, as well as a photo of the actual cassette the kid used! Ya know, I was waffling on this particular purchase, but if it includes a snapshot of a 50-year-old cassette tape, take my money please! In fact, give me two!

On the same day, there’ll be a 2-CD release called The Best Show You Never Heard, captured at an ABB show in Erie, Pennsylvania on July 19, 2005. At this particular juncture the group consisted of original members Gregg Allman (vocals, keyboards), Jaimoe and Butch Trucks (both on drums), along with Warren Haynes (guitar), Derek Trucks (guitar), Oteil Burbridge (bass) and Marc Quinones (percussion). According to longtime ABB manager Bert Holman, “I knew it had been a great night when they started coming off the stage and everyone was like, ‘Man, that was a great show!’” No word on whether there’ll be a photo of whatever recording device was used to capture the show included in the retail package.