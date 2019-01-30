The Bloody Wolves of Venice Reveal Themselves

John Driskell Hopkins of the Zac Brown Band’s on-screen band from the forthcoming independent film Adolescence, The Bloody Wolves of Venice, proves to be a formidable, real-life creative force on its debut recording, The Revelation EP.

Hopkins teams up with bassist Greg Lee (Yacht Rock Revue), drummer Mike Rizzi (Sweet Tea Project), guitarist Mark Dannells (Yacht Rock Revue) and California guitarist Mick Murphy (My Ruin, Teenage Time Killers, Chevy Metal). The five-piece doubles as the on-screen bandmates of former Sons of Anarchy actor Tommy Flanagan.

In the music video for “Baby,” the band jams through a riff-driven country-rocker with Joshua Tree as a suitable backdrop. It’s about what you’d expect from a blending of veteran rock ‘n’ rollers and a Zac Brown bandmate, and that’s a good thing.

The band formed on the set of Adolescence, an Ashley Avis-directed film about a couple of teenage runaways. In addition to getting a cool band out of his role, Hopkins also got a pretty sweet character name, Spider.

