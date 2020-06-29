The Woggles Enlist Little Steven for Single

The Woggles played selected dates last year alternating Graham Day and Atlanta’s Shane Pringle (Tiger! Tiger!) on guitar, following the heartbreaking loss of Jeff Walls to pancreatic cancer in May 2019. But when they went into the studio this past February to track a couple of songs for a new single, they enlisted the services of longtime supporter Little Steven Van Zandt to rip it up on the instrument, along with keyboardist Andy Burton.

The A-side, “Nothing More to Say,” is a original stomper written by bass guitarist Buzz Hagstrom (Patrick O’Connor), while the flip is a Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil cover called “Sweet Freedom,” most recently recorded by Darlene Love for her 2015 album Introducing Darlene Love, which Little Steven produced and released on his Wicked Cool label.

Speaking of cool, the rotary dial telephone cover artwork by Scott Sugiuchi is slammin’, and it’s a limited edition pressing of only 300 on red vinyl, so you best order one yesterday on the group’s Bandcamp page.

The Woggles (who now have their own set of custom action figures, in case you didn’t know) plan to record a whole album of new songs whenever they are able to convene (hopefully later this year) using different guitar player pals of theirs, including Pringle, Day, Pat Beers (The Schizophonics) and Peter Greenberg (Lyres, DMZ, Barrence Whitfield & the Savages).