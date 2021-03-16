Vision Video Ink Their First Album

Despite the familiar unsolicited 2020 obstacles that bogged down many a collaborative creative endeavor, Athens goth-pop/new wave worshipers Vision Video managed to complete work on their debut album last year, and now Inked in Red will be coming out April 16th via Kindercore Records. Anyone who got off on the nocturnal, nervy vitality of the two sides of their advance 7-inch from last spring (both songs make return appearances on the LP) will find much to swoon over here.

That familiar yet dynamic dark ‘80s post-punk sound dominates the album, which deftly contrasts tormented lyrical themes with throbbing black-fishnet dance-punk. Vocalist/guitarist Dusty Gannon draws vividly from his time as a paramedic, firefighter and Army veteran of the Afghanistan war for the songs’ lyrics, prompted by harrowing experiences and post-traumatic stress that’s clearly apparent for listeners paying close enough attention. “In blunt terms, I completely lost my damn mind,” Gannon says. “And this music and this band were the only things that saved me.

“While the subject matter of Vision Video is full of real-life terror and monsters, I want our listeners to feel the same thrill of the teenage Friday night horror movie rental,” Gannon continues. “They say that when looking into the void, it looks back at you, but it will damn well see us dancing our ass off.”