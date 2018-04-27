Grace_Jones_Bloodlight

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami

Music, fashion and acting highlight the Grace Jones we know on the world stage, but director Sophie Fiennes’ documentary forgoes the usual pitfalls of celebrity interviews for personal conversations with her Jamaican family and backstage chatter to reveal the androgynous, hedonic Warhol luminary and disco diva as mother, daughter and sister both public and private. Known for elaborate, unconventional hats and head wraps, her performances consist of minimal, low-fi choreographed songs such as “Slave To Rhythm” and “Love Is the Drug,” which transcended her imminent image consciousness to appeal to those who wanted to dance. From Jamaica to Paris to NYC, the beautifully shot interiors of hotel rooms are played off her makeup mirror lightings in between performances.

[NR]

