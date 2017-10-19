Cancer Takes Three More

Cancer took three more musicians from us over the past several days.

Gord Downie (pictured), lead singer for Ontario band The Tragically Hip, succumbed to brain cancer on October 17th. After going public with the news of the diagnosis of his terminal brain tumor, the group embarked on a final tour with him last summer in support of their 14th studio album, Man Machine Poem. Their last concert, on August 20th, 2016, was aired live by the Canadian Broadcasting Company, with an estimated viewing audience of over 11 million. A posthumous solo album, Introduce Yourself, is slated for an Oct. 27th release.

Bob Glassley, co-founder of Los Angeles punk band The Cheifs, died of cancer in Atlanta on Oct. 17th. The bassist/vocalist had been living in the area since 2000 and formed a new lineup of the group last year featuring Atlanta musicians Scott Hedeen, James Joyce and Brad Castlen.

Ian Shedden, an Australian musician and music journalist who played for The Saints during the ‘80s, passed from laryngeal cancer on Oct. 16th. He was 60.