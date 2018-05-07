Carla_Bozulich_Jennifer_Kitner

Carla Bozulich Gets Quieter

Carla Bozulich has been keeping a comparatively lower profile since the disbandment of her short-lived but powerful mid ‘90s band The Geraldine Fibbers. But she has stayed far from silent, whether operating solo, with Evangelista or countless other groups, projects or one-offs.

Her latest dispatch, Quieter (out May 11th via Constellation), rounds up stray, orphaned recordings from various recent collaborations. Highlights include a duet with Marc Ribot, a track with her mid-2000s project The Night Porter, and selections featuring percussionist Ches Smith, Sarah Lipstate (Noveller), Freddy Ruppert (Former Ghosts) and others.

Photo by Jennifer Kitner.

