Heaven Turns Blue for Second LP

Excellent Brooklyn psych-rockers Heaven – whose members have recorded or toured with Dean & Britta, Swervedriver and even Atlanta’s Snowden (in one of the later lineups) – will be releasing their second album All Love Is Blue on March 2nd, but Atlanta fans can get an advance dose when the band begins a brief Southeastern tour on January 9th at 529.

Now officially a trio ­(keyboardist Liz Lohse has become a full member after establishing herself with the live lineup), Heaven haven’t been heard from since making a splash with their debut album, Telepathic Love, in 2013. If the advance track from All Love is Blue, “Never the Moment,” is any indication, the wait will be worth it.

Photo by Liz Lohse.