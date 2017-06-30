Kurt and Courtney Team Up for LP, Tour

Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett have announced both a collaborative LP and a not-to-be-missed tour for this fall.

The album, as yet untitled and unscheduled, will be released jointly by Matador Records, Marathon Artists and Milk! Records. “It started out as, maybe we’ll do a split 7” together,” says Vile, “but then I figured let’s make a 12” so it doesn’t get lost in the world, shoot for five songs… No major goal to make it a full length, but it came together that way ‘cause the vibe was so strong with everyone.”

The two will share the stage on the tour, performing songs off the upcoming album as well as delving into their respective back catalogs and covering a bunch of classics too. They’ll be backed by a noteworthy peanut gallery dubbed The Sea Lice, a revolving cast of musicians including Janet Weiss (Sleater-Kinney), Stella Mozgowa (Warpaint), Rob Laakso (Vile’s band The Violators) and Katie Harkin (Sky Larkin and a touring member of Sleater-Kinney). “A cookin’ band and an intercontinental country duo for the ages – minus the country,” says Vile.

The jaunt starts in San Diego Oct. 10th and winds its way up the west coast, through the Midwest to New England and down the east coast, ending up in Austin November 11th. But of course, no Atlanta date, because Atlanta. Closest we get is Nov. 9th at the Ryman in Nashville.

Photo by Danny Cohen.