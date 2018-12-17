Ladytron

Ladytron Scratch the Seven-Year Itch

After breaking their seven-year hiatus with two enthusiastically-received singles earlier this year, Liverpool electro-pop quartet Ladytron have announced a Feb. 15 release date for their eponymous sixth album.

“For us, it’s like getting together with an old friend,” frontwoman Helen Marnie noted of the group’s reawakening. “You’ve both changed, but still have that common ground.”

Ladytron is “diverse and emotional,” adds principal songwriter Daniel Hunt. “It’s a lot heavier than [2011’s Gravity the Seducer], which was an intentionally more sedate, ethereal record. The atmospheres are there, but there’s more urgency underneath.”

US tour dates will be announced in 2019.

