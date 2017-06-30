Lee Ranaldo Pinches a Fresh Loaf

Lee Ranaldo has a new album in the pipeline, and it includes a pretty impressive guest list.

Due for release September 15th via Mute Records, Electric Trim finds the former Sonic Youther experimenting with electronic beats and samples alongside a formidable batch of live players which includes Nels Cline, Kid Millions (Man Forever, Oneida) (whatever happened to Oneida? I always liked that band) and Sharon Van Etten, who sings on six of the nine tracks. Additionally, the album features Ranaldo’s band The Dust: guitarist Alan Licht (Run On), bassist Tim Luntzel and Sonic Youth drummer Steve Shelley.

Ranaldo collaborated with New York author Jonathan Lethem (Motherless Brooklyn, The Fortress of Solitude, Chronic City) for lyrics on six of the tracks. Artist Richard Prince, who painted the sleeve for Sonic Youth’s 2004 album Sonic Nurse, designed the cover art.