Lee_Ranaldo

Lee Ranaldo Pinches a Fresh Loaf

Lee Ranaldo has a new album in the pipeline, and it includes a pretty impressive guest list.

Due for release September 15th via Mute Records, Electric Trim finds the former Sonic Youther experimenting with electronic beats and samples alongside a formidable batch of live players which includes Nels Cline, Kid Millions (Man Forever, Oneida) (whatever happened to Oneida? I always liked that band) and Sharon Van Etten, who sings on six of the nine tracks. Additionally, the album features Ranaldo’s band The Dust: guitarist Alan Licht (Run On), bassist Tim Luntzel and Sonic Youth drummer Steve Shelley.

Ranaldo collaborated with New York author Jonathan Lethem (Motherless Brooklyn, The Fortress of Solitude, Chronic City) for lyrics on six of the tracks. Artist Richard Prince, who painted the sleeve for Sonic Youth’s 2004 album Sonic Nurse, designed the cover art.

Categories
News Leak
Tagged
Art RockExperimentalNew York CitySharon Van EttenSonic YouthWilco

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Band Officially Has Stupidest Haircuts Ever

Band Officially Has Stupidest Haircuts Ever

News Leak
  • 30 Jun
  • 0
QOTSA’s Ronson-Produced Villains Out Aug. 25

QOTSA’s Ronson-Produced Villains Out Aug. 25

News Leak
  • 30 Jun
  • 0
Lee Ranaldo Pinches a Fresh Loaf

Lee Ranaldo Pinches a Fresh Loaf

News Leak
  • 30 Jun
  • 0
Kurt and Courtney Team Up for LP, Tour

Kurt and Courtney Team Up for LP, Tour

News Leak
  • 30 Jun
  • 0
Emily Haines Pulls Soft Skeleton Out of the Closet

Emily Haines Pulls Soft Skeleton Out of the Closet

News Leak
  • 30 Jun
  • 0
ABC’s Gospel of Kevin Comes to Atlanta

ABC’s Gospel of Kevin Comes to Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 30 Jun
  • 0
Back to Top