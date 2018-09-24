More Kicks From the Kinks Kabinet

There’s been lots of Kinks news lately, but it’s all been positive, so that’s fine with us! And here’s more.

First up, a 50th Anniversary Edition of the band’s beloved 1968 album The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society will be issued on October 26. Various configurations of the re-release will be available, from a straightforward gatefold vinyl edition to a super deluxe box set that includes reproduced tour posters and photos from the era; a 52-page hardcover book with liner notes, new band interviews and an essay by Pete Townshend; and loads of bonus tracks: singles, B-sides, BBC performances, previously unreleased tracks and alternate versions.

A couple of weeks prior to that, Kinks guitarist Dave Davies (pictured) will release Decade, a new collection of previously-unissued songs recorded throughout the 1970s. It’s something of a follow-up to 2011’s Hidden Treasures, which chronicled his solo recordings of the ‘60s.