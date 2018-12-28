Mozes_and_the_Firstborn_Nick_Helderman

Mozes and the Firstborn Embrace Dadcore

Dutch psych-garage-powerpop quartet Mozes and the Firstborn have answered the prayers of devotees, blessing us in the form of a fab new album called Dadcore, which Burger Records will release on Jan. 25. The band modeled the album in the form of a kickass mixtape, blending their favorite styles and genres. Hey, they’re from the Netherlands, where everyone’s goofy and high as a balloon all the time, so you know it’s gonna be a winner.

The boys are touring all over the U.S. in January and February, and they’re making it a global extravaganza, bringing Spanish trio The Parrots along for the ride. Thus, you are hereby advised to be in attendance at their upcoming spectacle at The EARL on Feb. 17. As one fan posted in the YouTube comments of Mozes’s video for irresistibly catchy new track “If I”: “Jullie blijven de beste band van Nederland!”

Photo by Nick Helderman.

Categories
News Leak
Tagged
Burger RecordsGarage RockNetherlandsPower PopPsychedelic

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Current Rage Guitarist Chris Bewley, 1962-2018

Current Rage Guitarist Chris Bewley, 1962-2018

Support Our Troops
  • 28 Dec
  • 0
Mozes and the Firstborn Embrace Dadcore

Mozes and the Firstborn Embrace Dadcore

News Leak
  • 27 Dec
  • 0
Get Out! December 31 – January 6

Get Out! December 31 – January 6

Get Out!
  • 27 Dec
  • 0
Loretta Lynn – Wouldn’t It Be Great

Loretta Lynn – Wouldn’t It Be Great

Record Reviews
  • 27 Dec
  • 0
Another Jumanji Movie to Materialize in Georgia

Another Jumanji Movie to Materialize in Georgia

Call Sheet
  • 25 Dec
  • 0
Welcome to Marwen

Welcome to Marwen

Movie Reviews
  • 22 Dec
  • 3
Back to Top