Mozes and the Firstborn Embrace Dadcore

Dutch psych-garage-powerpop quartet Mozes and the Firstborn have answered the prayers of devotees, blessing us in the form of a fab new album called Dadcore, which Burger Records will release on Jan. 25. The band modeled the album in the form of a kickass mixtape, blending their favorite styles and genres. Hey, they’re from the Netherlands, where everyone’s goofy and high as a balloon all the time, so you know it’s gonna be a winner.

The boys are touring all over the U.S. in January and February, and they’re making it a global extravaganza, bringing Spanish trio The Parrots along for the ride. Thus, you are hereby advised to be in attendance at their upcoming spectacle at The EARL on Feb. 17. As one fan posted in the YouTube comments of Mozes’s video for irresistibly catchy new track “If I”: “Jullie blijven de beste band van Nederland!”

Photo by Nick Helderman.