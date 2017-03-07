The Octopus Project Looks Into the Memory Mirror

It’s been a few years since the Octopus Project regaled us with a full-length, but come April, there will once more be eight arms to hold you.

Created in their native Texas and beyond, the Austin noiseniks’ sixth album, Memory Mirror, teems with the synthy glitches and sprightly beats we’ve come to love them for. Members Toto Miranda, Yvonne Lambert, Josh Lambert and Lauren Gurgiolo teamed up with Dave Fridmann and Danny Reisch, who worked their magic from behind the mixing boards, and in so doing, devised an especially buoyant exercise in mirthful fun just in time for spring.

Memory Mirror comes out April 7 via the Octopus Project’s own Robot High School imprint, and they’ll perform at the Drunken Unicorn on the same date.

Photo by Michael Thad Carter.