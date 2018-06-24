Possible PiL Overdose in Your Future

A flurry of activity is marking the 40th anniversary of the founding of John Lydon’s ever-shifting post-Sex Pistols project Public Image Ltd.

After premiering at film festivals in London and New York last year, the documentary film The Image is Rotten will see wide release in North American cinemas this fall, more or less coinciding with a worldwide tour from the current incarnation of the group. And prior to all that, on July 20th a 5CD/2DVD (or 6LP) box set of the same name (subtitled Songs From the Heart) will be released.

The career-spanning compilation will all of PiL’s singles, plus B-sides, rarities, radio sessions, 12” dance mixes, previously unreleased recordings and three full concerts (one audio-only from 1989, plus two on the DVDs from ’88 and 2013). The DVDs are also packed with all of the band’s promotional videos and TV appearances from the BBC archives. Before you ask – no, Rotten and co.’s legendary anarchic appearance on American Bandstand promoting Metal Box/Second Edition is not included. Still, though… that’s a lotta PiL to swallow!