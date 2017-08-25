Quicksand

Quicksand Resurfaces with Interiors

Back together as a performing unit since 2012, but publicly evasive about recording plans, Quicksand have finally announced their first new studio album in 22 years. Interiors – to be released by Epitaph Records on November 10th – features the band’s original (and only) lineup: guitarist/vocalist Walter Schreifels, bassist Sergio Vega, guitarist Tom Capone and drummer Alan Cage.

“It was all just about being ourselves and who we were as well as who we are,” Schreifels said of the album’s creation. “We did it for us completely.”

Quicksand are touring the US in advance of the album’s release, and have an Atlanta stop on September 19th at Masquerade.

Categories
News Leak
Tagged
New York CityPost-Hardcore

