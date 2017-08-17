A. Rippin’ Production Turns Three

What started as a booking company that focused on touring and local punk and metal bands has grown over three years into a regionally influential force. A. Rippin’ Production, named for founder and local drummer Amos Rifkin, celebrates three years of service on Aug. 18-19 with a heavy metal weekender at the Star Bar called Deaf From Above.

The lineup is a who’s who of local acts that’ve made Atlanta a tour destination for their out-of-town peers. Order of the Owl and Withered top the bill Friday, with Lazer/Wulf and Rifkin’s own Death of Kings (pictured) closing out the weekend.

One act that sticks out like a sore thumb is Dead Now. It’s former Torche guitarist Andrew Elstner’s new band with the guys from Day Old Man. Sat., Aug. 19 marks their first live gig.

Photo by David Parham.