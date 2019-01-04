Serrabulho

Serrabulho Raises a New Crop of Ruckus

Portuguese farmers Serrabulho have just released their third album of insane party death metal/happy grindcore, titled Porntugal (Portuguese Vagitarian Gastronomy), courtesy of Rotten Roll Rex. Actually, I suspect the bit about them being farmers might be a silly fib on their part, although many of the vocals and noises on Porntugal do indeed sound like rabid/sick pigs and other deeply distraught farm animals.

Amidst the battering of guitars, bass, drums and samples, some rather curious/exotic instruments can occasionally be heard: bagpipe, rabel, tarota (a Catalan wind instrument), adufe (a Portuguese square drum), scallop shells, Galician tambourine, Brazilian caixa and a barking chihuahua.

Suffice to say, the whole thing is a disorienting headfuck, a super-strange, incomprehensible jumble of metal, theater and comedy, and yet another sign of the end times. We’d love to see this crazy shit live, but they seem to only tour Europe; in fact I can’t find any indication they’ve ever played North America. Hmmm… maybe they can headline our next anniversary show…

Categories
News Leak
Tagged
FartingGrindMetalPortugal

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Black Elephant – Cosmic Blues

Black Elephant – Cosmic Blues

Record Reviews
  • 4 Jan
  • 0
Serrabulho Raises a New Crop of Ruckus

Serrabulho Raises a New Crop of Ruckus

News Leak
  • 4 Jan
  • 0
Carbonas

Carbonas

Feature Stories
  • 2 Jan
  • 0
January Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

January Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Call Sheet
  • 30 Dec
  • 0
January Georgia Film/TV Quick Cuts

January Georgia Film/TV Quick Cuts

Call Sheet
  • 30 Dec
  • 0
Get Out! January 14 – January 20

Get Out! January 14 – January 20

Get Out!
  • 29 Dec
  • 0
Back to Top