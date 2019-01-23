You’re Nothing Without Your HEALTH

L.A.-based electro-noiseniks HEALTH have clearly been building up to something special over the past year or two, what with their collaborations with Youth Code, Perturbator and Soccer Mommy, their third remix album Disco3, their cover of “Blue Monday” for the Atomic Blonde soundtrack and their music composed especially for Grand Theft Auto Online: Arena War. And now we are pleased to inform you that the fourth proper album from the trio (guitar/synth player Jupiter Keyes left after the release of 2015’s DEATH MAGIC) will arrive Feb. 8 via Loma Vista Recordings.

VOL. 4 :: SLAVES OF FEAR is said to marked lyrically by anxiety and isolation, and musically by a genre-obliterating ambitiousness. The album “uses every tool in contemporary production to make a terrifying, exhilarating LP,” the press release touts. “But beneath all of that, VOL. 4 :: SLAVES OF FEAR also has some of the most vulnerable and evocative songwriting of Health’s career.” Well, be still our beating hearts…

The lead digital single “Slaves of Fear” can be found online now if you’d care for a taste. The band is also embarking on an extensive world tour beginning in late January that will bring them to Atlanta’s Masquerade on April 30.

Photo by Faith Crawford.