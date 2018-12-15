Lil Peep – Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2

Lil Peep was the most important artist of the 21st century, and it’s a good thing he’s dead. Things could have gone wrong at any moment. Still, maybe the hip-hop crooner should’ve gotten a little more famous before overdosing in 2017. He proclaimed “When I die, you’ll love me” on his beloved social media just hours before his body was found. Instead, a lot of people couldn’t understand why Peep’s passing wasn’t nearly as funny as when Sid Vicious and Kurt Cobain died.

It didn’t help that the dopey-looking male model barely lived two weeks after his 21st birthday – and ended his life just three months after the release of Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1. “Awful Things” almost charted as a posthumous single, but Peep was never really appreciated as a true druggie superstar with heartfelt tunes set to brooding beats.

Peep also did a fine job of dissecting the worst aspects of his fabulous lifestyle. In that sense, Sober, Pt. 2 would’ve worked as a soulless cash-in. Instead, Peep’s first actual physical release (on the Columbia label, even) backs up producer Smokeasac’s claim that the doomed star had left behind the basics of a pretty great sophomore album.

Only eight of the album’s 11 tracks count towards a proper masterpiece, but the few clunkers are merely skits amid more soaring moments of romantic nihilism. “I’m not gonna last here,” Peep warns as the album ends on “Fingers,” and it’s another fine moment in a short career that found endless beauty in shallowness. Well, not “endless” – but it would’ve gotten too sad waiting for Peep to get old enough to join the 27 Club. It’s like how dogs don’t live long enough to make losing them unbearable.

