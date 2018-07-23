Nikki & the Phantom Callers Unveil Single

Shantih Shantih band mates Nikki Speake (Midnight Larks) and Anna Kramer (The Lost Cause) go together musically like biscuits and gravy. Their Southern storytelling chops pair well with their vocal talents and garage-inspired riffs to create the core sound of Nikki & the Phantom Callers.

The four-piece, featuring the additional talents of drummer Russell Owens and guitarist Aaron Mason, makes its vinyl debut with the “Prodigal Daughter” b/w “Mamas Should Know” 7-inch. It pairs an upbeat garage stomper in “Prodigal Daughter” with a slowed-down, country-inspired number on the flipside. Both songs capture each member’s punk rock backgrounds, crossed with their shared appreciation of roots music.

The 7-inch release show is slated for Aug. 3 at 529. Shortly before that, the band heads to Speake’s former neck of the woods for the Heart of Waverly BBQ, July 28 near Auburn, Alabama. Both offer chances to see one of the better recent additions to Atlanta’s rock and country scenes.

Photo by Brandon Barr.