American Siege Brings Bruce Willis Back to South Georgia

Bruce Willis has been back in tiny Fitzgerald, the south Georgia town in which he filmed the sci-fi movie Breach (originally titled Anti-Life) in the fall of 2019. The new feature film production, American Siege, stars Willis as a former NYPD detective who becomes the sheriff of a small Oregon town, where he engages a gang of thieves after they take a wealthy doctor hostage. Rob Gough (Billionaire Boys Club), Trevor Gretzky (Mile 22), Johnny Messner (The CW’s Jane the Virgin) and Timothy V. Murphy (TNT’s Snowpiercer) are also starring in the action thriller, which will also shoot in Victoria, British Columbia after work in Georgia is completed. Breach screenwriters Corey Large and Edward Drake are likewise behind the script for American Siege, with Drake directing this one. Breach, meanwhile, will be released in selected theaters and on VOD and digital platforms Dec. 18th.

