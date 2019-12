Stallone’s Samaritan to Shoot in Atlanta

Sylvester Stallone is producing and starring in the sci-fi superhero movie Samaritan, which is looking to shoot in the Atlanta area from February through April. Julius Avery (Overlord) will direct the story of a young boy who sets out to find a superhero that vanished twenty years earlier following an epic battle. It’s currently set for a theatrical release in December 2020.