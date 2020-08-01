August Georgia Film/TV Quick Cuts

A counselor for families of missing children becomes involved in the investigation of a kidnapping in Mediator, an independent feature film thriller that just started filming in the Barnesville area. Cas Sigers-Beedles (the BET original movie Open) is directing, with Sailor Larocque (a couple episodes of USA’s Queen of the South) and Clark Atlanta grad Terayle Hill (Step Up: High Water, pictured) among the cast.

Speaking of, scripts for Step Up – the reimagined third season of YouTube’s Step Up: High Water dance drama – are being revised in the wake of the tragic death of Naya Rivera, who was to be one of the main stars of the show. The 33-year-old, previously a cast member of Glee, went missing July 8, with her body being found July 13 in California’s Lake Piru, the victim of a drowning. Inspired by the Step Up dance movie franchise, the retitled third season will air on Starz, and is expected to film in Atlanta once the season’s storyline is rewritten minus Rivera’s character, Collette.

Production is underway in the Hiram/Dallas, Georgia area, through early September, on the fourth season of BYUtv’s Dwight in Shining Armor.