WandaVision Comes Into Focus in Atlanta

Production is now underway at Pinewood Studios in Fayetteville on Marvel’s WandaVision limited series for Disney+. Starring Elizabeth Olson as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision, reprising their roles from the Avengers films, the six hour-long episodes are being described as a bonkers cross between a sitcom and the usual Marvel movie mayhem. With the series taking place after the events in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, in which Vision perished at the finger-snap of Thanos, it’s possible that his return as Maximoff’s romantic partner (supposedly with children now!) in WandaVision is all part of an illusion of some sort, along with the homages to various classic sitcoms. In any case, it’s being directed by Matt Shakman (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and also stars Kat Dennings (returning as political science major Darcy Lewis from the Thor movies), Randall Park as FBI agent Jimmy Woo (first seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp), Teyonah Parris as an adult Monica Rambeau (introduced as a child – the daughter of Carol Danvers’ best friend Maria Rambeau – in Captain Marvel) and Kathryn Hahn as a “nosy neighbor.” Though bizarre, the concept sounds potentially incredible, and it will directly tie in to Scarlet Witch’s role in the Marvel feature film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is scheduled to hit theaters a few weeks after WandaVision debuts in the spring of 2021. In related Marvel/Disney+ production news, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier shot scenes in Savannah a couple weeks’ back, and more recently has been doing location shoots in Atlanta.