Wrestling Drama Heels Digs In to Atlanta

If Stephen Amell saved some of his masks from his years starring as The Arrow on The CW, maybe he can repurpose them for his next role. He has the lead in Heels, a new drama for Starz that follows a family-owned wrestling promotion business in a small Georgia town. Under the direction of Peter Segal (50 First Dates, Nutty Professor II: The Klumps), the eight hour-long episodes will be shot in the Atlanta area beginning in March. Kelli Berglund (Starz’ Now Apocalypse), Alexander Ludwig (History Channel’s Vikings) and Alison Luff (NBC’s New Amsterdam), and are also starring. If they’re smart, they oughta get Billy Corgan and some of the NWA gang on it doing cameos, since their matches are filmed in Atlanta now.