Christmas Rom-Com Filming in Walker County

The independent Christmas movie The Farmer and the Belle: Saving Santaland is in its final days of filming in northwest Georgia’s Walker County. Husband and wife Jim Chandler and Jenn Gotzon Chandler are producing and starring in the story about a New York model who, after breaking up with her famous musician fiancé, spends Christmastime in the small town where she grew up, and falls in love with a childhood friend, now a pig farmer. It’s a premise inspired partially by their own circumstances: Jim’s family owns a hundred-acre farm near Chickamauga, while Jenn (Tricia Nixon in Frost/Nixon) had established herself as an actress and model before meeting Jim and visiting the family farm. Country singer John Schneider (The Dukes of Hazzard), Corbin Bernsen (L.A. Law, Psych), Natasha Bure (Faith, Hope & Love) and Christian-pop singer-songwriter Beckah Shae are also in the movie, which it’s hoped will be aired on an appropriate network (Hallmark Channel or similar) this holiday season. Atlanta’s Wes Llewellyn is directing.

