Sarah_Watson

Fox Pilot It’s Our Time Shines in Atlanta

Production is currently underway in Atlanta on the Fox pilot It’s Our Time. Created by a laughably, stereotypically insufferable feminist named Sarah Watson (pictured), it’s inspired by and pays homage to The Goonies, the beloved 1985 movie directed by Richard Donner based on a story by Steven Spielberg. Apparently the three kids in the drama series remake and/or re-enact the movie, shot-by-shot, somehow inspiring a small automotive industry town in desperate need of hope, especially after newly elected President Biden kills the Keystone Pipeline with one scribble of his pen, resuming the United States’ dependence on unstable Mideast oil and all by ensuring an increase in gasoline prices. Actually that last bit likely doesn’t enter into Watson’s script, but whatevs. Fellow dumbass Greg Mottola (Superbad) is directing.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Filmed in AtlantaFilmed in GeorgiaSteven Spielberg

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Articles

Black Adam Strikes Down in Atlanta

Black Adam Strikes Down in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 26 Jan
  • 0
Fox Pilot It’s Our Time Shines in Atlanta

Fox Pilot It’s Our Time Shines in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 26 Jan
  • 0
Teen Cast Commences Work on Counting Stars

Teen Cast Commences Work on Counting Stars

Call Sheet
  • 25 Jan
  • 0
Belle and Sebastian – What to Look for in Summer

Belle and Sebastian – What to Look for in Summer

Record Reviews
  • 25 Jan
  • 1
Ben Trickey Blesses Us with a New Album

Ben Trickey Blesses Us with a New Album

Support Our Troops
  • 23 Jan
  • 0
Bryan Ferry Releases Royal Albert Hall Bookends

Bryan Ferry Releases Royal Albert Hall Bookends

News Leak
  • 20 Jan
  • 0
Back to Top