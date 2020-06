June Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Greenleaf’s fifth and final season premieres June 23, 9 p.m. ET on OWN. Meanwhile, a spinoff of the megachurch drama is in development… Season two of Doom Patrol will premiere June 25 on both DC Universe and HBO Max… The Jon Stewart-directed political comedy Irresistible, starring Steve Carell, is skipping theaters and will premiere on VOD platforms beginning June 26.