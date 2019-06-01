Shaft

June Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

The latest Shaft movie – which features three generations of Shafts (the original’s Richard Roundtree, Samuel L. Jackson from the 2000 reboot, and Jessie Usher as Jackson’s son) – opens in theaters June 14… Annabelle Comes Home, the latest creeper in the Conjuring universe, opens on June 28. Principal photography took place in Los Angeles but some reshoots happened at Pinewood in Fayetteville this spring…

Lifetime’s Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta airs June 1 at 8 p.m. ET… The new incarnation of MTV’s The Real World will premiere Thursday, June 13 on Facebook Watch. The first batch of ignoramuses was herded up in Atlanta… Will Packer’s series Ambitions premieres on OWN June 18 at 10 p.m. ET… TV One airs The Bobby DeBarge Story June 29 at 8 p.m.

