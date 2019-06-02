Black Oak Arkansas, Back to the Rescue

Somehow, Black Oak Arkansas still exists. Founding freaks Jim “Dandy” Mangrum (vocals) and Rickie Lee Reynolds (guitar) are still flyin’ that flag (twice the original members of Skynyrd at this point), and not only that, they’ve just released their first full-length album of all new recordings in over 30 years.

It’s called Underdog Heroes, and it’s out right now on Purple Pyramid Records. And it sorta sounds like W.C. Fields spliced vocals onto a Blackfoot tribute band’s barn-recorded demo tape after washing down a shopping cart fulla Moon Pies with vinegar-ized moonshine. And if you’re hammered enough, that just might hit the spot. But you’ll hate yourself in the morning.