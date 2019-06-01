June Georgia Film/TV Quick Cuts

Kristin Chenowith (NBC’s Trial & Error, pictured), Frances Fisher (HBO’s Watchmen), Jessica Capshaw (Grey’s Anatomy), Jake Manley (A Dog’s Journey), Luke Bracey (The November Man, The Best of Me) and Andrew Bachelor (Fifty Shades of Black, Meet the Blacks) have joined Emma Roberts in the cast of Holidate, currently in production in Atlanta… Jungle Cruise was back doing a few reshoots in Atlanta during May…

NBC has picked up Council of Dads for a full season. The pilot was shot in Savannah; awaiting word on whether the series will return there… The FOX network has picked up the police drama Deputy, whose pilot was filmed in metro Atlanta. Looks like the series will also… ABC has ordered the Atlanta-filmed pilot The Baker and the Beauty to series for a full season… On the other hand, ABC’s John Mayer song-inspired pilot Heart of Life, which filmed in Atlanta, has been rejected by the network, although the concept is being rewritten for another go at some future point… CBS has renewed MacGyver for a fourth season… Lovestruck, the pilot for which was shot in metro Atlanta, is not going forward at FOX, but is being shopped to other networks… FOX has cancelled the X-Men spinoff series The Gifted after two seasons, and the Empire spinoff Star after three seasons… Production on the second season of CW’s Legacies is expected to rev up again in Conyers in July and run through December.