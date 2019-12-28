Loki Looking to Let Loose in Atlanta

Pre-production has commenced on Marvel’s Loki limited series for Disney+, with filming expected to begin in metro Atlanta by late January. Thom Hiddleston stars in the six hour-long episodes that will follow the God of Mischief’s adventures post-Avengers: Endgame, in which he snatched the Tesseract/Space Stone and took off with it into an alternate timeline. Like WandaVision (currently in production in Atlanta), word is that Loki will tie into Marvel’s forthcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness feature film. English actress Sophia Di Martino (Yesterday) will also star in the series, slated to debut on the subscription streaming service in early 2021.