No Such Thing as Too Much Kandi for Bravo

Because we so sorely needed another unscripted Kandi Burruss show, Bravo is beginning production on Old Lady Gang, a series that will center around the Southern/soul food restaurant of that name that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and former Xscape member founded with husband Todd Tucker. Old Lady Gang currently has locations in Castleberry Hill (the original), East Point and a more limited version at State Farm Arena. The East Point location, opened in 2018 on Camp Creek Parkway, was the scene of a shooting the night of Feb. 14 when an unknown male walked into the eatery, opened fire and injured three people (including a teenage girl), because yo, welcome to the ATL! Should be an action-packed show!