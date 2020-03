Varsity Blues Series Coming to Quibi

A modern revival of the 1999 high school football movie Varsity Blues is coming to short-form video platform Quibi, and it’ll film in metro Atlanta March 14 through April 17. The series, centered around the players for a Texas high school football team and their clashes with a demanding coach, has two of the original film’s producers – Mike Tollin and Tova Laiter – on board as executive producers. No cast members known as yet.