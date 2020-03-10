Tops_Shelby_Fenlon

Spinning TOPS and Feeling Alive

Montreal soft-rockers TOPS have announced a springtime North American tour coinciding with the release of their fourth album I Feel Alive, out April 3 via their own recently launched Musique TOPS label. The trek kicks off that night in Las Vegas, and will bring them to Atlanta’s Terminal West on April 14.

I Feel Alive is the group’s first recording with keyboardist Marta Cikojevic, who joined them as a live member in 2017. Rounded out by guitarist David Carriere, drummer Riley Fleck and beguiling vocalist/keyboardist/flautist Jane Penny, TOPS have thus far released two singles from the record: the smoothly buoyant title track and frisky charmer “Witching Hour.” If, like me, you’re sort of an unapologetic sucker for this kind of throwback Olivia Newton-John stuff, you could do a lot worse.

Photo by Shelby Fenlon.

Categories
News Leak
Tagged
MontrealPop RockSoft-Rock

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Get Out! March 23 – March 29

Get Out! March 23 – March 29

Get Out!
  • 11 Mar
  • 0
Get Out! March 16 – March 22

Get Out! March 16 – March 22

Get Out!
  • 11 Mar
  • 0
Spinning TOPS and Feeling Alive

Spinning TOPS and Feeling Alive

News Leak
  • 10 Mar
  • 0
Peter Laughner – Peter Laughner

Peter Laughner – Peter Laughner

Record Reviews
  • 9 Mar
  • 0
The Banker

The Banker

Movie Reviews
  • 6 Mar
  • 0
Put Your Flaming Lips in my Deap Vally

Put Your Flaming Lips in my Deap Vally

News Leak
  • 6 Mar
  • 0
Back to Top