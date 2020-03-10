Spinning TOPS and Feeling Alive

Montreal soft-rockers TOPS have announced a springtime North American tour coinciding with the release of their fourth album I Feel Alive, out April 3 via their own recently launched Musique TOPS label. The trek kicks off that night in Las Vegas, and will bring them to Atlanta’s Terminal West on April 14.

I Feel Alive is the group’s first recording with keyboardist Marta Cikojevic, who joined them as a live member in 2017. Rounded out by guitarist David Carriere, drummer Riley Fleck and beguiling vocalist/keyboardist/flautist Jane Penny, TOPS have thus far released two singles from the record: the smoothly buoyant title track and frisky charmer “Witching Hour.” If, like me, you’re sort of an unapologetic sucker for this kind of throwback Olivia Newton-John stuff, you could do a lot worse.

Photo by Shelby Fenlon.