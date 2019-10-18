Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Angelina Jolie is back as Maleficent in Disney’s sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. There are a few exceptions, but usually no sequel is better than the original film. Mistress of Evil does try to rival the first installment – they almost pull off a PG-rated Game of Thrones motif, and it’s fun, but the movie fails to be as good as the original offering. Elle Fanning is back as the Sleeping Beauty character, Aurora, and she and Jolie are one of the best parts of the movie – they have great on-screen chemistry together. Michelle Pfeiffer is also excellent as the archetype villain, Queen Ingrith. The same praises cannot be said for Harris Dickinson who plays the Prince Phillip role. This guy is lifeless in most every scene and has the charisma of corrugated cardboard. The movie isn’t bad by any means –much of it is a joy to watch, especially for the visual effects (it is Disney, after all) – and it’s certainly a great movie choice for the entire family (nothing too violent/naughty happens). It’s just there’s nothing new or groundbreaking to see here. A few twists and turns, but most of the story is quite predictable. Wait and watch when it comes out in less than a year on the new Disney streaming service.

[PG]