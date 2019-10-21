Leonard_Cohen

Final Leonard Cohen Album Comes to Life

Prior to his passing in November 2016, Leonard Cohen recorded one of the most chilling albums of his life. Co-produced by his son Adam, who played guitar on it, You Want It Darker was released only three weeks before Leonard’s death.

But apparently, that’s not the final word. Bare musical sketches, sometimes little more than vocals, were left behind for another batch of songs that Leonard asked Adam to complete after he was gone. With musical input from various friends and comrades, including Leslie Feist, Damien Rice, Daniel Lanois, Beck, Bryce Dessner (The National), Jennifer Warnes, the Berlin-based choir Cantus Domus and others, Thanks For the Dance will now see release on Nov. 22.

“In composing and arranging the music for his words, we chose his most characteristic musical signatures, in this way keeping him with us,” Adam expounds. “What moves me most about the album is the startled response of those who have heard it. ‘Leonard lives’! they say, one after the other.”

Categories
News Leak
Tagged
BeckCanadaDamien RiceDaniel LanoisFeistLeonard CohenPosthumousThe National

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Forsaken Profits Scorch and Destroy

Forsaken Profits Scorch and Destroy

Support Our Troops
  • 21 Oct
  • 0
Final Leonard Cohen Album Comes to Life

Final Leonard Cohen Album Comes to Life

News Leak
  • 21 Oct
  • 0
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Movie Reviews
  • 18 Oct
  • 3
Zombieland: Double Tap

Zombieland: Double Tap

Movie Reviews
  • 17 Oct
  • 3
Bruce Willis Shoots Sci-Fi Indie in South Georgia

Bruce Willis Shoots Sci-Fi Indie in South Georgia

Call Sheet
  • 15 Oct
  • 0
Rape Victim Child Custody Drama Films in Atlanta

Rape Victim Child Custody Drama Films in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 15 Oct
  • 0
Back to Top