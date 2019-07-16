Stuber

Vic Manning (Dave Bautista) is a detective who’s having trouble with his eyesight. He suddenly finds himself being picked up by Stu (Kumail Nanjiani), a low-self-esteem, hapless Uber driver, and the unlikely pair end up working a violent case (that Vic has been chasing down for a while) together. A stupid premise no doubt, but then again it’s just a pointless comedy movie, right? The issue with Stuber, like a lot of the current crop of comedy features coming out today, is that it feels like the same retreaded, clichéd jokes of yesteryear just repackaged in a slightly different storyline and performed by different actors. Even though we haven’t seen this movie before, we totally have! It gives away all its funniest moments in the trailer and, sadly, those moments aren’t that many or that great.

