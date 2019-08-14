ANGRY BIRDS 2

The Angry Birds Movie 2

The Angry Birds Movie sucked, so when the sequel was announced, I was like “why?!” I had zero expectations for this movie to move the meter at all, not just for me, but for just about everyone. But The Angry Birds Movie 2 is incredibly well-focused and is quite an enjoyable, watchable experience. With top-notch animation, great voice work (Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Peter Dinklage, Danny McBride, Awkwafina, Tiffany “I won’t perform in Georgia” Haddish and Bill Hader), a decent story/plot, and lots of laughs (not just for the kids, but for the adults too), it’s is superior to the first installment by leaps and bounds.

[PG]

Categories
Movie Reviews
Tagged
AnimationComedyMaya RudolphNicki MinajTiffany Haddish

