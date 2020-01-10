Underwater

Underwater

Norah (Kristen Stewart with a bleached-blonde crew-cut) is an engineer at an underwater station some seven miles deep near the Mariana Trench. An earthquake (along with flooding) occurs, but there’s something else sinister lurking beneath the murky depths. While some will easily compare the movie to Alien, The Abyss and the like, it more closely resembles the Ryan Reynolds space vehicle, Life (2017). Originally shot in 2017, the Disney/Fox merger caused a delay with the release – it being shot a few years back could be why T.J. Miller is featured so predominantly in spite of being “cancelled” by Hollywood amid sexual misconduct allegations. A dud that cost $80,000,000 to make, but at least it’s fast-paced and only 90 minutes long.

[PG-13]

Categories
Movie Reviews
Tagged
HorrorKristen StewartSci-Fi

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Underwater

Underwater

Movie Reviews
  • 10 Jan
  • 0
Just Mercy

Just Mercy

Movie Reviews
  • 10 Jan
  • 0
Like a Boss

Like a Boss

Movie Reviews
  • 9 Jan
  • 0
1917

1917

Movie Reviews
  • 8 Jan
  • 0
A Very Loud Death Do the Lurch

A Very Loud Death Do the Lurch

Support Our Troops
  • 7 Jan
  • 0
Jason Aldean – 9

Jason Aldean – 9

Record Reviews
  • 6 Jan
  • 0
Back to Top