Underwater

Norah (Kristen Stewart with a bleached-blonde crew-cut) is an engineer at an underwater station some seven miles deep near the Mariana Trench. An earthquake (along with flooding) occurs, but there’s something else sinister lurking beneath the murky depths. While some will easily compare the movie to Alien, The Abyss and the like, it more closely resembles the Ryan Reynolds space vehicle, Life (2017). Originally shot in 2017, the Disney/Fox merger caused a delay with the release – it being shot a few years back could be why T.J. Miller is featured so predominantly in spite of being “cancelled” by Hollywood amid sexual misconduct allegations. A dud that cost $80,000,000 to make, but at least it’s fast-paced and only 90 minutes long.

[PG-13]