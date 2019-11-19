Wire_Fergus_Kelly

And Here They Are…Again…Wire Return

Post-punk legends (and Stomp and Stammer favorites) Wire will dialyze their kidney bingos once more on January 24 when the foursome releases Mind Hive on its own pinkflag label. It’s risky to draw many conclusions from a single track by this crew, but advance single “Cactused” finds Colin Newman and company in fine late ’80s melodic form.

Perhaps more importantly, Wire will be returning to Atlanta on March 7 at the Variety Playhouse. In related news, the band is participating in a documentary, WIRE: People in a Film, which met its crowdfunding goal this summer and is tentatively slated for late 2020 release. And yes, departed guitarist Bruce Gilbert features in the film as well.

Mind Hive is reportedly Wire’s seventeenth studio album, although the group’s catalog is so circuitous the count is open to debate. Total geeks might note that Gilbert used to DJ under the name the Beekeeper, which seems suspiciously connected to hives, but we wouldn’t know anything about that…

Photo by Fergus Kelly.

Categories
News Leak
Tagged
Art PunkArt-PopEnglandLondonPost-PunkWire

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

And Here They Are…Again…Wire Return

And Here They Are…Again…Wire Return

News Leak
  • 19 Nov
  • 0
21 Bridges

21 Bridges

Movie Reviews
  • 19 Nov
  • 0
Quiet Hounds Make Some Noise

Quiet Hounds Make Some Noise

Support Our Troops
  • 19 Nov
  • 0
Charlie Daniels

Charlie Daniels

Feature Stories
  • 18 Nov
  • 0
WandaVision Comes Into Focus in Atlanta

WandaVision Comes Into Focus in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 16 Nov
  • 0
Smoke Fairies Emerge Out of the Darkness

Smoke Fairies Emerge Out of the Darkness

News Leak
  • 15 Nov
  • 0
Back to Top