Another Month, More Bowie From the Vaults

Wasn’t it just last month we were telling you about a bunch of David Bowie recordings being excavated from the vaults? Well, there are more. And it would come as no surprise if the Bowie bounty continues steadily for many more years to come, if for no other reason than to counter bootleg releases of often subpar quality, yes? Ah, who are we kidding? It’s to rake in a truckload of cash from the wallets of hardcore Bowie fans, of which there are many, myself included.

So anyway, in addition to the releases we ran down last issue, now we have I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour ’74), a pretty self-explanatory title of a 2-LP/2-CD live album captured during the second leg of Bowie’s Diamond Dogs tour in late ’74. In some ways, it may seem redundant since the 2017 live album Cracked Actor was taken from the same leg of the same tour. But this new document, captured at shows in Detroit and Nashville one and two months, respectfully, after the L.A. show that made up Cracked Actor, and features a significantly different setlist, including more soul covers and a wider swath of tracks from the then-forthcoming Young Americans album.

The limited-edition package will be released June 20, the recently rescheduled Record Store Day.